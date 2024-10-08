GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

