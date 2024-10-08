Mixin Price Reaches $106.41 on Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Mixin has a market cap of $63.75 million and $122,574.04 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $106.41 or 0.00170860 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mixin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00254572 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.