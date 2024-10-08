zkSync (ZK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $469.50 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One zkSync token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, zkSync has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. zkSync has a market capitalization of $469.50 million and $53.07 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.12961451 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $69,381,637.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

