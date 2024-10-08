Blast (BLAST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.38 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Blast has a total market capitalization of $193.83 million and approximately $26.38 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blast has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blast alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00254572 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,886,496,663 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,856,841,687.37316 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00932142 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $26,886,071.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.