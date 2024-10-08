Wrapped CRO (WCRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $65.13 million and $1.03 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 856,952,763 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 852,712,045.2974794. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07887635 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,094,104.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

