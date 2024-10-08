Everscale 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $801,113.22 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Everscale has a total market cap of $69.52 million and approximately $801,113.22 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

