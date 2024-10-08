Kelp DAO Restaked ETH 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $393.02 million and $2.18 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,490.56 or 0.03998994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 242,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 241,720.89266525. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,494.54773271 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,968,272.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

