Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,384 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.04 and its 200-day moving average is $247.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

