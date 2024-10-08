Everpar Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $264.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

