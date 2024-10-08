SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.04 and its 200 day moving average is $247.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

