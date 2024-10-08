Traveka Wealth LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Traveka Wealth LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $19.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $917.58. 796,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $901.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $849.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

