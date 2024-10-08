Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,973 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 138.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average of $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.