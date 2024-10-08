Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $898.40 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $853.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $900.13 and its 200-day moving average is $848.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

