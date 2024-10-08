Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 647 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,633.6% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 51,002 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 23,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 44,435 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $494.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

