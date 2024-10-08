Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $678.54 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $678.54 million and $29.85 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,053.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.88 or 0.00529995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00240293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00073501 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.