MetFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $79.11 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One MetFi token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $79.11 million and $262,663.95 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.00253889 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,785,313 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.40403589 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $318,811.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.