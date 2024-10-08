Notcoin (NOT) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $796.44 million and $104.07 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,538 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,538.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00792115 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $151,362,662.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

