SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $1.73 million and $374.59 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014480 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,018.59 or 0.99943298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01448951 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $487.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.