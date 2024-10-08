MiL.k (MLK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $85.28 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $85.28 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,641,316 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

