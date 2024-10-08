Banana Gun Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for $47.89 or 0.00077168 BTC on exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $164.46 million and $34.12 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,457 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,816.54248147 with 3,434,455.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 50.26274725 USD and is up 10.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $47,898,263.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

