Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Cap of $455.51 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Raydium has a total market cap of $455.51 million and $37.46 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.00253889 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,810,691 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
