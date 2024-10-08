Manta Network (MANTA) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $279.15 million and $35.53 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.75670478 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $30,757,232.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

