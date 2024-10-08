Ordinals Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $732.80 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $34.90 or 0.00056234 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $732.80 million and approximately $109.67 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 35.82239835 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $138,273,521.89 traded over the last 24 hours.”

