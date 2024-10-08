Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.36. The stock had a trading volume of 255,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

