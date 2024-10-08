Marion Wealth Management Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

