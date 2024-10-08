The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,214 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

