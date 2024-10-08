The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $394.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

