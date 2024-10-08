Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $487.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

