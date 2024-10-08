Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

