BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $724.67 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.67 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014480 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,018.59 or 0.99943298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00054117 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998829 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

