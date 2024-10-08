Jito Price Hits $1.94 on Top Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Jito has a market cap of $223.20 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jito has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,431,631.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.99106338 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $35,835,875.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

