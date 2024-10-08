PotCoin Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $315.14 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011554 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

