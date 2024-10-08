Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $169.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

