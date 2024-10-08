Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 161,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,649,000 after purchasing an additional 313,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

