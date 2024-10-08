Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 33,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,344. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.94.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

