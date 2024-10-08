Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $51.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $521.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $529.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

