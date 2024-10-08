Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

