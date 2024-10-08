Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

