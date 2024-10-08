Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

GLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 187,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,200. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.