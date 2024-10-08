Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,005,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,890,000 after purchasing an additional 136,963 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.72.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $598.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $609.46 and its 200 day moving average is $582.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

