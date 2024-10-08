Tezos (XTZ) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $660.05 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,025,809,328 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,282,764 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

