Terra One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.14 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Terra has a market capitalization of $261.04 million and $28.14 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

