Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Ellington Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.
Ellington Credit Stock Performance
Ellington Credit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 354,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.
Ellington Credit Company Profile
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
