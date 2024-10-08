Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Ellington Credit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 354,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

