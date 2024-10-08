iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $557.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

