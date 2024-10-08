Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 288,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 72,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $62,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.84. The stock had a trading volume of 625,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,660. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $228.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.