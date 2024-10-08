Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.93 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $85.35 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00042465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.