Standard Lithium (SLI) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 1.78, indicating that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Standard Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1276 1595 46 2.51

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.31%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million -7.52 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.64 billion $206.77 million 65.35

Standard Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Standard Lithium competitors beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

