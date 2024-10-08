Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $121.84 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.85 or 0.00012628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $121.84 million and $4.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,517,756 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

