DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Capitalization of $114.09 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $114.09 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,175.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.01 or 0.00529161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00105564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00240960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00030778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,294,971,292 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

