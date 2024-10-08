Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $198.44. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

